M&A

Romania’s group TeraPlast takes majority stake in Moldovan plastic pipemaker

21 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s TeraPlast (BVB: TRP) announced it took over a 51% stake in Moldovan peer Palplast, which operates two production lines for high-density polyethylene pipes for water and gas supply networks.

By this deal, TeraPlast seeks to capitalise on the municipal water and sewage projects expected in the EU candidate country Moldova over the coming years, TeraPlast president Dorel Goia explained.

The Moldovan company was controlled before the takeover by former Moldovan prime minister Ion Sturza through his Cyprus-based vehicle Fribourg, which remains a minority shareholder.

The parties have agreed upon a transaction value of EUR 1.8 million, consisting of EUR 1 million injected by TeraPlast into the equity of Palplast Moldova, and EUR 0.8 million to be paid to the existing shareholder. Thus, the shareholding structure will be comprised of TeraPlast, holding a 51% stake, and Fribourg, holding 49%.

The amount of EUR 1 million will be used by Palplast Moldova to diversify its production capacity and expand the existing logistics platform.

Plaplast operates a factory in Calarasi, 50km from Chisinau. It reported a EUR 2 million turnover and EUR 0.28 million net profit in 2022. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/TeraPlast)

Read next
Normal
M&A

Romania’s group TeraPlast takes majority stake in Moldovan plastic pipemaker

21 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s TeraPlast (BVB: TRP) announced it took over a 51% stake in Moldovan peer Palplast, which operates two production lines for high-density polyethylene pipes for water and gas supply networks.

By this deal, TeraPlast seeks to capitalise on the municipal water and sewage projects expected in the EU candidate country Moldova over the coming years, TeraPlast president Dorel Goia explained.

The Moldovan company was controlled before the takeover by former Moldovan prime minister Ion Sturza through his Cyprus-based vehicle Fribourg, which remains a minority shareholder.

The parties have agreed upon a transaction value of EUR 1.8 million, consisting of EUR 1 million injected by TeraPlast into the equity of Palplast Moldova, and EUR 0.8 million to be paid to the existing shareholder. Thus, the shareholding structure will be comprised of TeraPlast, holding a 51% stake, and Fribourg, holding 49%.

The amount of EUR 1 million will be used by Palplast Moldova to diversify its production capacity and expand the existing logistics platform.

Plaplast operates a factory in Calarasi, 50km from Chisinau. It reported a EUR 2 million turnover and EUR 0.28 million net profit in 2022. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/TeraPlast)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm