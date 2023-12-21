M&A

PE fund Black Sea Fund buys Romanian indoor playground operator Gymboland

21 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian private equity (PE) investment fund Black Sea took over, through a combination of equity purchase and capital contribution, Kids Element (Gymboland Group) – which operates indoor playgrounds and gaming arcades under the Gymboland and Rematch brands. The group currently has a network of 13 locations in Bucharest, Constanța, and Ploiesti.

The transaction will enable accelerated development, with the shareholders planning to double the number of locations within three years, expand outside Romania, and introduce innovative entertainment and recreation concepts for children.

Gymboland is a brand launched in 2009 by Adi and Lavi Shalom together with Favi Stelian. Rematch is a brand launched in 2022 and represents fun arcades with activities for the whole family. This year, approximately 280,000 children played in the Gymboland and Rematch halls.

In 2022, the group recorded a turnover of over EUR 3 million, and currently, the network has 125 employees and 13 premises in Bucharest, Ploiesti, and Constanța.

The management of the group intends to exceed 25 Gymboland and Rematch units by the end of 2026, and the targeted cities are those with more than 50,000 inhabitants.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Gymboland)

Read next
Normal
M&A

PE fund Black Sea Fund buys Romanian indoor playground operator Gymboland

21 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian private equity (PE) investment fund Black Sea took over, through a combination of equity purchase and capital contribution, Kids Element (Gymboland Group) – which operates indoor playgrounds and gaming arcades under the Gymboland and Rematch brands. The group currently has a network of 13 locations in Bucharest, Constanța, and Ploiesti.

The transaction will enable accelerated development, with the shareholders planning to double the number of locations within three years, expand outside Romania, and introduce innovative entertainment and recreation concepts for children.

Gymboland is a brand launched in 2009 by Adi and Lavi Shalom together with Favi Stelian. Rematch is a brand launched in 2022 and represents fun arcades with activities for the whole family. This year, approximately 280,000 children played in the Gymboland and Rematch halls.

In 2022, the group recorded a turnover of over EUR 3 million, and currently, the network has 125 employees and 13 premises in Bucharest, Ploiesti, and Constanța.

The management of the group intends to exceed 25 Gymboland and Rematch units by the end of 2026, and the targeted cities are those with more than 50,000 inhabitants.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Gymboland)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm