PE fund Black Sea Fund buys Romanian indoor playground operator Gymboland

Romanian private equity (PE) investment fund Black Sea took over, through a combination of equity purchase and capital contribution, Kids Element (Gymboland Group) – which operates indoor playgrounds and gaming arcades under the Gymboland and Rematch brands. The group currently has a network of 13 locations in Bucharest, Constanța, and Ploiesti.

The transaction will enable accelerated development, with the shareholders planning to double the number of locations within three years, expand outside Romania, and introduce innovative entertainment and recreation concepts for children.

Gymboland is a brand launched in 2009 by Adi and Lavi Shalom together with Favi Stelian. Rematch is a brand launched in 2022 and represents fun arcades with activities for the whole family. This year, approximately 280,000 children played in the Gymboland and Rematch halls.

In 2022, the group recorded a turnover of over EUR 3 million, and currently, the network has 125 employees and 13 premises in Bucharest, Ploiesti, and Constanța.

The management of the group intends to exceed 25 Gymboland and Rematch units by the end of 2026, and the targeted cities are those with more than 50,000 inhabitants.

(Photo source: Facebook/Gymboland)