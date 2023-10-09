Over 44,500 people have so far visited the relics of Saint Parascheva the Venerable, which are located at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Moldova and Bucovina in Iași, Eastern Romania.

The pilgrimage, the largest in Romania, is taking place at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Moldavia and Bucovina between October 7 and 15, with the feast of Saint Parascheva celebrated on October 14. People go to the cathedral in Iași every year around this date, to pray at the saint's relics, which they believe have miraculous powers. They usually spend hours in queues that can span over several kilometers.

The pilgrimage began when the reliquary containing the relics of Saint Parascheva the Venerable was removed from the Metropolitan Cathedral. A group of 32 priests brought the container with the holy relics in a procession. After the procession, the reliquary was placed under a specially arranged canopy in the Metropolitan courtyard.

Over 30,000 people visited the courtyard of the Metropolitan Cathedral of Moldova and Bucovina within 24 hours to venerate and pray at the relics of Saint Parascheva, the protector of Moldova and the needy, according to Euronews Romania.

Thousands of pilgrims took part in the procession. Most of them arrived in Iași as early as Friday morning and lined up in anticipation of venerating the relics of Saint Parascheva the Venerable. Most of the pilgrims are from Voluntari, brought to Iași by 150 buses.

In the hours ahead, priests will officiate the service of blessing the water, the Sacrament of Holy Unction, and the Holy Liturgy.

Pilgrims who visit during these days to venerate the relics of Saint Parascheva the Venerable will also have the opportunity to honor the relics of Saint Andrew the Apostle, known as the "exarch of church singers." The relics will be brought to Iași on Wednesday evening from the Metropolitan Cathedral in Arkalochori, Crete.

The canonization of Saint Parascheva the Venerable was decided by the members of the Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church in 1955. At that time, the date of her celebration was also established on October 14.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Casian Mitu)