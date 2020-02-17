The tender for the longest tunnel in Romania could be launched in May

The tender for a 2.89-km tunnel to built on the Salaj route of the Transylvania Highway, which will be the longest tunnel in Romania, will most likely be launched in May, according to transport minister Lucian Bode, local Agerpres reported.

The estimated value of the project is RON 1.28 billion (some EUR 269 million).

The minister said on Saturday, February 15, that the project’s technical and economic indicators were reapproved, and that the authorities are currently working on the documentation needed to start the tender procedure. Thus, the tender for the design and execution of the Meses tunnel could be launched in May.

The tunnel will have two galleries, with a length of 2.89 km, being the longest tunnel designed in Romania, according to Florin Scarlat, director of the National Road Infrastructure Management Company (CNAIR).

