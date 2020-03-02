Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 13:34
Social
"Musical roads" to keep drivers alert and prevent accidents in Romania
03 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s National Company for Road Infrastructure Management – CNAIR plans to open the country’s first "musical road” this year.

CNAIR’s 2020 road safety strategy includes pilot projects for "musical roads," which have the role of making drivers reduce speed and pay more attention to driving, local Digi24 reported. The first such project is to be implemented this year on the Bucharest-Pitesti motorway.

“These are transverse, resonant markings made at certain intervals, with each having a certain number of lines, so that the hertz are transformed into musical sounds. To hear the melody inside your car, you have to respect a certain speed. The speed imposed by the road sign. […] Thus, we make the drivers respect the speed limits,” CNAIR manager Flavius Pavel explained.

A segment of the A1 motorway, close to the exit to Pitesti, is to be turned into such a singing road. Pavel said that the project would be implemented this year.

The “musical road” is to play famous Romanian songs such as Drumurile Noastre by Dan Spataru or Ciocarlia.

The idea is already being applied in countries such as Hungary, Denmark, the US or South Korea to prevent road accidents.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 5696786 © Dawn Hudson/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 13:34
Social
"Musical roads" to keep drivers alert and prevent accidents in Romania
03 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s National Company for Road Infrastructure Management – CNAIR plans to open the country’s first "musical road” this year.

CNAIR’s 2020 road safety strategy includes pilot projects for "musical roads," which have the role of making drivers reduce speed and pay more attention to driving, local Digi24 reported. The first such project is to be implemented this year on the Bucharest-Pitesti motorway.

“These are transverse, resonant markings made at certain intervals, with each having a certain number of lines, so that the hertz are transformed into musical sounds. To hear the melody inside your car, you have to respect a certain speed. The speed imposed by the road sign. […] Thus, we make the drivers respect the speed limits,” CNAIR manager Flavius Pavel explained.

A segment of the A1 motorway, close to the exit to Pitesti, is to be turned into such a singing road. Pavel said that the project would be implemented this year.

The “musical road” is to play famous Romanian songs such as Drumurile Noastre by Dan Spataru or Ciocarlia.

The idea is already being applied in countries such as Hungary, Denmark, the US or South Korea to prevent road accidents.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 5696786 © Dawn Hudson/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

03 February 2020
Real Estate
Greek “office king” of Romania cashes in EUR 330 mln from Globalworth exit
02 February 2020
Social
Bakery owner in Romanian village removes Sri Lankan workers under pressure from locals
30 January 2020
Social
Brexit: As Britain leaves the EU, over 430,000 Romanians want to remain in the UK
30 January 2020
Social
Residents in Romanian village rise against Sri Lankan workers at local bread factory
30 January 2020
Business
Romanian telecom operator successfully raises EUR 850 mln in bond issue
27 January 2020
Social
Update: Ex-director of Prince of Wales Foundation Romania: Sighisoara is suffocated by corruption
15 January 2020
Politics
Influential Romanian journalist joins USR-PLUS alliance to coordinate elections campaign
13 January 2020
Business
(P) POP & PARTNERS leverages Mindspace’s creative, boutique workplace experience - Case Study

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40