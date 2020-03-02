"Musical roads" to keep drivers alert and prevent accidents in Romania

Romania’s National Company for Road Infrastructure Management – CNAIR plans to open the country’s first "musical road” this year.

CNAIR’s 2020 road safety strategy includes pilot projects for "musical roads," which have the role of making drivers reduce speed and pay more attention to driving, local Digi24 reported. The first such project is to be implemented this year on the Bucharest-Pitesti motorway.

“These are transverse, resonant markings made at certain intervals, with each having a certain number of lines, so that the hertz are transformed into musical sounds. To hear the melody inside your car, you have to respect a certain speed. The speed imposed by the road sign. […] Thus, we make the drivers respect the speed limits,” CNAIR manager Flavius Pavel explained.

A segment of the A1 motorway, close to the exit to Pitesti, is to be turned into such a singing road. Pavel said that the project would be implemented this year.

The “musical road” is to play famous Romanian songs such as Drumurile Noastre by Dan Spataru or Ciocarlia.

The idea is already being applied in countries such as Hungary, Denmark, the US or South Korea to prevent road accidents.

