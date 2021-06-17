Ten new entrants on Bucharest Stock Exchange this year already

Ten new companies, with an aggregate market capitalisation of EUR 275 mln at this moment, debuted on the stock exchange since the beginning of the year, raising a total of EUR 72 mln altogether - according to data compiled by Ziarul Financiar daily.

Most of the companies (eight of them) started with a private placement followed by the listing of the shares, at a significant premium compared to the private placement.

This was the case for MAM Bricolaj (DIY retail chain, EUR 1.74 m;n), SafeTech Innovations (cybersecurity, EUR 0.5 mln), Agroland (agribusiness, EUR 1.62 mln), which issued new shares, while others preferred to sell part of existing shares - Star Residence Invest (real estate, EUR 1.66 mln) and Transport Trade Services (river transport, EUR 58.5 mln).

Except for TTS, all the other companies were listed on the secondary AeRO market - which turned into one of the most active areas o the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

(Photo: Diana Oros/ Inquam Photos)

