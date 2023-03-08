Romanian Consumer Protection Agency temporarily shuts down Pizza Hut in Timisoara

Inspectors from the County Consumer Protection Agency have ordered the temporary closure of the Pizza Hut restaurant in Shopping City Timisoara after an inspection revealed problems with hygiene.

Consumer protection officers found cockroaches on the dishwasher, on the floor, and near the dishes in the restaurant. The pizza trays were also found to be dirty, with some stacked on top of each other, blackened by burns, and with significant deposits of hardened grease and food residues, according to authorities.

The prepared dough also had leftover food from other dishes, as the trays were not properly cleaned, G4Media reported. In addition, the raw materials used lacked the necessary identification elements, as per regulation.

As a result, a fine of RON 15,000 was imposed and the activity at Pizza Hut in Shopping City was temporarily suspended.

The deputy of the Timis County Consumer Protection Agency, Alin Gubandru, stated that once the deficiencies have been remedied, inspectors are recalled for a follow-up inspection and if the problems found are remedied, the activity can be resumed.

The director of the Shopping City restaurant, contacted by Adevarul, assured that the irregularities discovered are not serious and that the establishment will reopen on Wednesday, March 8, following the remediation of the deficiencies. The initial inspection occurred after a complaint was registered against the restaurant.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Radub85 | Dreamstime.com)