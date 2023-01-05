Business

Romania’s consumer protection agency shuts down Bucharest McDonald’s and KFC restaurants

05 January 2023
Inspectors from the Romanian Consumer Protection Agency (ANPC) decided to close the McDonald’s and KFC fast-food restaurants in Romană Square, downtown Bucharest, for 30 days after finding several irregularities.

ANPC head Horia Constantinescu said that the restaurants were closed because clients were being given smaller portion sizes than those advertised. As a result, the Commissionerate for Consumer Protection of the Municipality of Bucharest issued fines worth RON 15,000 (EUR 3,000) and ordered the closure of the two restaurants for 30 days, a period during which they must remedy the problems found.

The inspectors found inconsistencies that disadvantaged consumers regarding the weight of portions of fried potatoes, a problem that was also repeated for drinks. They also found that potentially allergenic ingredients were not mentioned, and that refrigerating units had accumulated food residues and dust.

“The vast majority of products were served with a much smaller weight than what was presented in the menu,” Constantinescu told B1. “The checks were done for several products of each type, and all of them were smaller than what was listed in the menu,” he added.

The two restaurants that were closed are located in one of the busiest areas of Bucharest.

The ANPC chief said that most inspectors are still on mission elsewhere in the country, and therefore checks could not be performed at every McDonald’s and KFC restaurant in Bucharest.

“We hope that this warning, this yellow card, will produce effects in the entire chain of restaurants of each of the economic operators. We will come back to see if the measure is respected,” Constantinescu concluded.

ANPC closed several restaurants in Poiana Brașov for irregularities just before New Year's Eve. Before Christmas, the agency carried out checks at the economic operators in touristic area of Valea Prahovei.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea) 

Business

