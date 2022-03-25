Romanian data centre developer Tema Energy prepares BVB listing and expansion abroad

Tema Energy, the largest Romanian data centre developer, with a turnover of EUR 8.75 mln last year, confirmed plans to list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) in the first half of 2022.

"We want a healthy free float that ensures a real and fair market value, but we are in no hurry - we remain flexible and responsible to the business and other shareholders. The stock market will create multiple instruments that we are ready to use. These include access to capital for new strategic directions, through the issuance of shares or bonds, acquisitions and, last but not least, the motivation and retention of essential personnel - a key resource for the Tema Energy activity," said Mihai Manole, Managing Partner of Tema Energy.

The listing on Bucharest Stock Exchange is the next level the company is moving towards due to the accelerated performance of recent years, despite the challenging economic and political contexts, the company commented in a press release.

In 2021, Tema Energy reported that its turnover rose by 22% YoY to EUR 8.75 mln while its profit surged by 40% YoY.

Tema Energy aims at an annual turnover growth of 10%-15% in the next five to ten years. The company also plans to expand regionally in Romania's neighbouring countries within 2-3 years.

The company is working on large-scale projects, including Cluster Power data centres, mobile data centres for IGPR - the Romanian Police, and is organizing the DataCenter Forum, the only profile event in Romania.

(Photo source: the company)