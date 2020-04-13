Telemedicine services multiply in Romania amid Covid-19 pandemic

As the restrictions imposed by the authorities in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic have kept many at home, private healthcare operators but also public hospitals have launched their telemedicine services, thus allowing patients to see doctors remotely while following the recommendations for social distancing.

Among the private healthcare operators, Regina Maria has launched, in a partnership with Microsoft Romania, the online platform Virtual Clinic, which allows its subscribers to receive medical consultations. A full medical report follows the consultation, containing, depending on the case, treatment options that can be obtained in pharmacies. Over 100 doctors were available to see patients online at the launch of the service, covering specialties such as internal medicine, gastroenterology, otorhinolaryngology, endocrinology, pediatrics, dermatology, pediatric psychology and nutrition advice. Subscribers to the services offered by Regina Maria can access the Virtual Clinic at no additional cost.

In its turn, MedLife launched a videoconferencing medical service, which offers online medical assistance for specialties such as general medicine, internal medicine, pulmonology, otorhinolaryngology, cardiology, dermatology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, gynecology, neurology, pediatrics and more. Over 80 doctors are available and the number is to increase gradually. The MedLife subscribers can access the service for free. A session with a doctor lasts on average 20 minutes and, at the end of it, the doctor issues various recommendations.

Medicover launched MediCall, an online video service developed in a partnership with Atlas, allowing patients to receive a doctor’s opinion. The patients can communicate with doctors in real time and access 12 specialties, including pediatrics, diabetes and nutrition, psychology and epidemiology.

Healthcare provider Sanador launched the platform Dr. Sanador – Online Medical Consultations, allowing patients the live virtual interaction with over 150 doctors from a wide array of medical specialties.

Arcadia, the private healthcare operator active in the region of Moldova, launched the telemedicine service ArcadiaLine. The patients can get in contact with a doctor working for the network through a video or a voice call, and receive answers to the questions they might have. Patients also receive a medical report and recommendations by e-mail.

Meanwhile, Intermedicas is offering a free telemedicine hotline, supported by Cosmopolis. Without having to leave their home, by making a telephone call, the residents of the Comopolis residential complex in Bucharest, but also the other residents of Bucharest, can directly contact a concierge doctor, who can be a medical doctor, family, pediatrician or infectious disease doctor. Priority in the use of the service is given to Cosmopolis residents and Intermedicas clients.

Telemedicine platform Doclandia announced it was offering its platform, free of charge, to the health ministry, throughout the duration of the state of emergency, so as to allow all doctors to use it. The platform offers access to medical information provided by doctors through messaging with a family doctor, online video consultations or the scheduling of house calls.

Among the public hospitals in the country, the Colentina Hospital in Bucharest is offering a free, online medical assessment service, in a partnership with Medicentrum and Lite Microsystems. The decision to offer the service was taken after the hospital stopped all admissions on March 17, and turned into a center for Covid-19 patients. The service targets patients already under treatment or the supervision of a doctor working at the Colentina Hospital and the patients who would normally seek advice or treatment there.

