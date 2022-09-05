Business

RO telcos ask Govt. to cap energy prices for them too

05 September 2022
The Association of Mobile Operators in Romania, which includes the largest operators Orange, Vodafone and Telekom, asked the Government to include the telecom operators among the companies of public interest (hospitals, SMEs, food processors, public institutions) for which the electricity price is capped (and subsidized) at RON 1 per kWh for 85% of their consumption.

The association warned that the Emergency Ordinance OUG 119/2022, which prolongs and amends the "cap and subsidy" scheme in the energy sector until the end of August 2023, generates "a significant destabilizing effect on telecommunications services and seriously affects investment plans in the industry," according to a statement quoted by Economica.net.

The companies argued that unless they are guaranteed a capped electricity price, their investment capacity will be significantly diminished, among others depressing their interest in bidding for the 5G licenses to be auctioned soon.

The Romanian telecom operators also implied that capping the electricity prices they pay would help them keep the end-user telecom prices closer to the current levels - which are among the lowest in Europe. 

(Photo: Hecke01 | Dreamstime.com)

