Techtalk With Bogdan Nicoara About Leasing Commercial Real Estate Spaces

PODCAST

"We see Bright Spaces doing an IPO in the next 5 years." - Bogdan Nicoara, Founder & CEO at Bright Spaces.

Bogdan is an entrepreneur with 13 years of experience in tech. 3 years ago he co-founded and became the CEO of Bright Spaces, the end-to-end digital leasing solution for commercial properties. Bright Spaces was one of the 5 startups participating in the 2020 PiLabs accelerator and already has important clients in Romania and the UK.

In this episode you can learn more about:

How does a high-school fashion business look like

The role of mentorship and building new entrepreneurial talent in tech

The effect of accelerators and competitions in the tech industry

Moving real-estate spaces into the digital 3D space

How to find your product niche in proptech

Doing smart fundraising

Listen to the podcast on your favorite podcast platform:

Spotify: https://bit.ly/BogdanSpotify

Apple: https://bit.ly/BogdanApple

Google: https://bit.ly/BogdanGoogle

Bright Spaces is a European Venture Backed PropTech startup that offers a complete digital showcasing and leasing solution for office spaces. By using 3D visualization, digital space availability and various automation, optimization, and digitalization features in the office space leasing process, Bright Spaces aims to increase the number of relevant requests and to foster commercial agreements in this segment.

