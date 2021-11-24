Podcasts
PODCAST

Techtalk With Bogdan Nicoara About Leasing Commercial Real Estate Spaces

24 November 2021
romaniainsider
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

"We see Bright Spaces doing an IPO in the next 5 years." - Bogdan Nicoara, Founder & CEO at Bright Spaces.

Bogdan is an entrepreneur with 13 years of experience in tech. 3 years ago he co-founded and became the CEO of Bright Spaces, the end-to-end digital leasing solution for commercial properties. Bright Spaces was one of the 5 startups participating in the 2020 PiLabs accelerator and already has important clients in Romania and the UK.

In this episode you can learn more about: 

  • How does a high-school fashion business look like 
  • The role of mentorship and building new entrepreneurial talent in tech
  • The effect of accelerators and competitions in the tech industry
  • Moving real-estate spaces into the digital 3D space 
  • How to find your product niche in proptech 
  • Doing smart fundraising 

Listen to the podcast on your favorite podcast platform:

Spotify: https://bit.ly/BogdanSpotify 

Apple: https://bit.ly/BogdanApple 

Google: https://bit.ly/BogdanGoogle 

Bright Spaces is a European Venture Backed PropTech startup that offers a complete digital showcasing and leasing solution for office spaces. By using 3D visualization, digital space availability and various automation, optimization, and digitalization features in the office space leasing process, Bright Spaces aims to increase the number of relevant requests and to foster commercial agreements in this segment.  

The Techtalk podcast is dedicated to exhibiting the entrepreneurs, innovators and experts in the Central Eastern European startup ecosystem. A show powered by Grai Ventures startup studio and distributed by Romania Insider.

Normal
Podcasts
PODCAST

Techtalk With Bogdan Nicoara About Leasing Commercial Real Estate Spaces

24 November 2021
romaniainsider
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

"We see Bright Spaces doing an IPO in the next 5 years." - Bogdan Nicoara, Founder & CEO at Bright Spaces.

Bogdan is an entrepreneur with 13 years of experience in tech. 3 years ago he co-founded and became the CEO of Bright Spaces, the end-to-end digital leasing solution for commercial properties. Bright Spaces was one of the 5 startups participating in the 2020 PiLabs accelerator and already has important clients in Romania and the UK.

In this episode you can learn more about: 

  • How does a high-school fashion business look like 
  • The role of mentorship and building new entrepreneurial talent in tech
  • The effect of accelerators and competitions in the tech industry
  • Moving real-estate spaces into the digital 3D space 
  • How to find your product niche in proptech 
  • Doing smart fundraising 

Listen to the podcast on your favorite podcast platform:

Spotify: https://bit.ly/BogdanSpotify 

Apple: https://bit.ly/BogdanApple 

Google: https://bit.ly/BogdanGoogle 

Bright Spaces is a European Venture Backed PropTech startup that offers a complete digital showcasing and leasing solution for office spaces. By using 3D visualization, digital space availability and various automation, optimization, and digitalization features in the office space leasing process, Bright Spaces aims to increase the number of relevant requests and to foster commercial agreements in this segment.  

The Techtalk podcast is dedicated to exhibiting the entrepreneurs, innovators and experts in the Central Eastern European startup ecosystem. A show powered by Grai Ventures startup studio and distributed by Romania Insider.

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

24 November 2021
RI +
Going out options in Bucharest and the country this holiday season
04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest