Podcasts
PODCAST

Techtalk With Andrei Stoica About Collaboration, Feedback and Building Products

11 November 2021
romaniainsider
"I believe in building the right context to attract the right people and with the right people nothing is impossible." - Andrei Stoica, CEO and Co-Founder BRUNCH. 

Andrei is a digital marketer and designer, freelancer, or entrepreneur and for the past 10 years, he built useful projects and teams for clients all over the world. The last business he built before Brunch was a digital marketing agency, with a full-time team of 9.

Brunch is a software-as-a-service web app built for digital experts, people building or optimizing live websites. You can add comments, attach images or videos, change text or style over the live website, and share it with colleagues or clients so they can contribute. You can assign the added feedback to people in your team or transfer feedback to your project management tool of choice.

The Techtalk podcast is dedicated to exhibiting the entrepreneurs, innovators and experts in the Central Eastern European startup ecosystem. A show powered by Grai Ventures startup studio and distributed by Romania Insider. 

"I believe in building the right context to attract the right people and with the right people nothing is impossible." - Andrei Stoica, CEO and Co-Founder BRUNCH. 

Andrei is a digital marketer and designer, freelancer, or entrepreneur and for the past 10 years, he built useful projects and teams for clients all over the world. The last business he built before Brunch was a digital marketing agency, with a full-time team of 9.

Brunch is a software-as-a-service web app built for digital experts, people building or optimizing live websites. You can add comments, attach images or videos, change text or style over the live website, and share it with colleagues or clients so they can contribute. You can assign the added feedback to people in your team or transfer feedback to your project management tool of choice.

The Techtalk podcast is dedicated to exhibiting the entrepreneurs, innovators and experts in the Central Eastern European startup ecosystem. A show powered by Grai Ventures startup studio and distributed by Romania Insider. 

1

