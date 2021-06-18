Romania’s Techcelerator launches program for tech startups that want to attract SEED investments of up to EUR 1 mln

Techcelerator, the most active accelerator in Romania for technology startups, announced the launch of a new program designed to prepare tech startups to attract SEED investors and raise successive rounds of investments of up to EUR 1 million.

The 1M Investment Readiness Program targets technology startups from Romania and South-Eastern Europe that are preparing to raise a round of SEED investments within the next 1-6 months.

The program will run over three bootcamps from July 8 to July 27, 2021. It will end with a private pitching event on July 27, attended by the most active local and international investment funds partners focused on SEED investments.

Startups can register until July 4. To be eligible, they must be mature startups with traction, which provide tech products and are highly motivated to scale internationally. They need to have a strong team, stable partnerships, and clients, the company explained.

“Attracting SEED investments can be the most difficult part of successful international development. Consequently, we have developed the 1M Investment Readiness Program, together with our community of investors, to help startups prepare for higher rounds of investment. The founders will gain a complex understanding of the investment context, develop their fundraising skills and understand the strategies through which performing high-tech companies reach valuations of 100M - 500M euros in just a few years. Participants will interact directly with successful investors and founders to exchange ideas and learn from their experience,” said Cristian Dascălu, Co-Founder of Techcelerator & Gapminder VC Partner.

Startups will benefit from direct advice from over 20 local and regional VC investors, experienced angel investors, the SeedBlink regional online investment platform, and successful business founders.

Techcelerator is an acceleration program targeting Romanian technology startups. Headquartered in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca, Techcelerator is the first accelerator in Romania to allocate funds for companies’ development in the (pre)acceleration phase. It targets acceleration and investments in young innovative companies with high potential for international development and expansion in growing industries such as FinTech, PropTech, software, cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, digital transformation, IT solutions for health, AgTech, and others.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Denisismagilov/Dreamstime.com)