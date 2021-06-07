Tokyo Olympic Games: Team Romania includes 100 athletes

Romania will be represented by 100 athletes at the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) announced. Team Romania includes 45 female athletes and 55 male athletes, who will participate in 17 sports competitions.

Rescheduled for 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Olympic Games are scheduled to take place in the Japanese capital between July 23 and August 8.

Ten athletes will compete for Romania in the Athletics event, namely Florentina Costina Iusco and Alina Rotaru (long jump), Claudia Mihaela Bobocea (1,500 m), Daniela Stanciu (high jump), Alin Alexandru Firfirică (discus throw), Marius Iulian Cocioran (50 km race walk), Rareş Andrei Toader (shot put), Bianca Florentina Ghelber (hammer throw), Andrea Miklós (400 m), and Mihăiță Alexandru Novac (javelin throw).

Cosmin-Petre Gîrleanu (52 kg) and Maria Claudia Nechita (57 kg) will compete in the boxing event, nine teams (36 athletes + two reserve athletes) will participate in the rowing competition, while Vlad Dascălu (mountain bike) and Eduard Michael Grosu (road cycling) will represent Romania in the cycling events.

The artistic gymnastics team is composed of Maria Larisa Holbură, Larisa Andreea Iordache, and Marian Drăgulescu, while the swimming team includes Robert Glinţă, Daniel Martin, David Popovici, and Bianca Andreea Costea. Meanwhile, Ana Maria Popescu and Iulian Teodosiu will compete for Romania in the fencing event.

Romania will also be represented in the 3x3 basketball, football, canoe sprint, judo, wrestling, tennis, table tennis, shooting, archery, and triathlon competitions. The complete list is available here.

(Photo source: Peter Kovac/Dreamstime.com)