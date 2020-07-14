Education NGO launches digital pedagogy program for public school teachers in Romania

Education NGO Teach for Romania has launched a digital pedagogy and collaborative learning program for teachers working in public schools.

The program, set to run between July 13 and August 22, aims to train 60 teachers who committed to working in vulnerable communities. The teachers will benefit from more than 300 training hours under various forms.

At the same time, for a week, some 300 children in 19 underprivileged rural communities will learn to learn and connect in the digital environment.

The program was designed and will be piloted in a partnership with institutions in the public and the private sectors, including public and private schools, the Psychology and Educational Sciences Faculty, UiPath, Google, Profesorul Digital, EduApps, Ovidiu Ro Association, Noi Orizonturi Foundations, and InfinitEdu.

“If we cannot bring children to school, we will bring the school to them. We are reforming the learning process by using technology to gain access to quality education for every child, regardless of their place of birth or the community they grow up in,” Iulia Pielmuș, CEO of Teach for Romania, said.

