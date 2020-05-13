Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 08:47
Social
National program prepares Romanian educators to teach online
13 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Digital Nation, a local organization that develops digital skill training programs, has launched ‘Professor in Online,’ a national training program that aims to prepare educational personnel in delivering online classes over the next semester.

Over 35,000 professors, or about 15% of the K-12 educational staff in Romania, have already enrolled in the program, in a registration time frame that barely spanned ten days, Digital Nation said.

The program supports teachers, professors, and other educational staff in the development of EU-certified digital skills and competences, through an intensive seven-day course, offered free of charge. 

Teachers learn how to organize and manage a teleconference, digitize their teaching materials, generate homework, issue tests, and grade students in a virtual catalog, while getting acquainted with online etiquette and experiencing a digital classroom as students.

The ‘Professor in Online’ program, which registered 8500 participants already, is carried out under the National Continuity Initiative, a platform led by Digital Nation to help key sectors of Romania adapt to the digital transformation. It enjoys support from companies like Google, UiPath Foundation, and OMV Petrom.

“We’ve all seen how digital skills now prove essential and critically important not only for job security in today’s labor market but also as a prerequisite into classic jobs like teaching. At Digital Nation, we have been investing in digital skill-building for years, and we are now happy to put our experience to good use. We salute professors for their massive mobilization and passion for continuous education, and we hope more partners will support us so that we can train even more professors by the start of the next school year,” Paul Apostol, founder of Digital Nation, said.

(Photo courtesy of Digital Nation)

[email protected]

Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 08:47
Social
National program prepares Romanian educators to teach online
13 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Digital Nation, a local organization that develops digital skill training programs, has launched ‘Professor in Online,’ a national training program that aims to prepare educational personnel in delivering online classes over the next semester.

Over 35,000 professors, or about 15% of the K-12 educational staff in Romania, have already enrolled in the program, in a registration time frame that barely spanned ten days, Digital Nation said.

The program supports teachers, professors, and other educational staff in the development of EU-certified digital skills and competences, through an intensive seven-day course, offered free of charge. 

Teachers learn how to organize and manage a teleconference, digitize their teaching materials, generate homework, issue tests, and grade students in a virtual catalog, while getting acquainted with online etiquette and experiencing a digital classroom as students.

The ‘Professor in Online’ program, which registered 8500 participants already, is carried out under the National Continuity Initiative, a platform led by Digital Nation to help key sectors of Romania adapt to the digital transformation. It enjoys support from companies like Google, UiPath Foundation, and OMV Petrom.

“We’ve all seen how digital skills now prove essential and critically important not only for job security in today’s labor market but also as a prerequisite into classic jobs like teaching. At Digital Nation, we have been investing in digital skill-building for years, and we are now happy to put our experience to good use. We salute professors for their massive mobilization and passion for continuous education, and we hope more partners will support us so that we can train even more professors by the start of the next school year,” Paul Apostol, founder of Digital Nation, said.

(Photo courtesy of Digital Nation)

[email protected]

Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

13 May 2020
Business
Deloitte Partner: Pandemic could help Romania become an EU supply chain superhub
13 May 2020
Business
EBRD: Romania’s economy will contract by 4% this year, rebound by 4% in 2021
13 May 2020
OpEd
EBRD comment - Romania and the coronavirus: shock, response and recovery
11 May 2020
Social
Romania makes progress on the suspended railway line that will link Bucharest to its biggest airport
08 May 2020
Social
Ryanair resumes flights from Bucharest to London on May 15
08 May 2020
Business
Watch collection worth over EUR 2 mln on sale at online auction in Romania
08 May 2020
Business
Large hotel operator in Romania prepares to reopen after COVID-19 lockdown: Clients will have the option to clean their rooms
08 May 2020
Social
Bucharest City Hall wants to pay residents who volunteer to get tested for COVID-19