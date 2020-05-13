National program prepares Romanian educators to teach online

Digital Nation, a local organization that develops digital skill training programs, has launched ‘Professor in Online,’ a national training program that aims to prepare educational personnel in delivering online classes over the next semester.

Over 35,000 professors, or about 15% of the K-12 educational staff in Romania, have already enrolled in the program, in a registration time frame that barely spanned ten days, Digital Nation said.

The program supports teachers, professors, and other educational staff in the development of EU-certified digital skills and competences, through an intensive seven-day course, offered free of charge.

Teachers learn how to organize and manage a teleconference, digitize their teaching materials, generate homework, issue tests, and grade students in a virtual catalog, while getting acquainted with online etiquette and experiencing a digital classroom as students.

The ‘Professor in Online’ program, which registered 8500 participants already, is carried out under the National Continuity Initiative, a platform led by Digital Nation to help key sectors of Romania adapt to the digital transformation. It enjoys support from companies like Google, UiPath Foundation, and OMV Petrom.

“We’ve all seen how digital skills now prove essential and critically important not only for job security in today’s labor market but also as a prerequisite into classic jobs like teaching. At Digital Nation, we have been investing in digital skill-building for years, and we are now happy to put our experience to good use. We salute professors for their massive mobilization and passion for continuous education, and we hope more partners will support us so that we can train even more professors by the start of the next school year,” Paul Apostol, founder of Digital Nation, said.

(Photo courtesy of Digital Nation)

[email protected]