Romanian flag carrier Tarom tests the low-cost segment

Romanian flag carrier Tarom, which so far allowed each passenger to check a luggage of up to 23kg in addition to the hand baggage, will start selling budget tickets without such an option.

No details about eliminating other options, which are currently provided free of charge by Tarom in contrast to the low-cost carriers, were made public.

The fares will thus decrease by some EUR 25, according to Profit.ro. The new category of tickets, “Light”, is available starting with October 26.

The national airline Tarom competes on the market with low-cost airlines, mainly Wizz Air, Blue Air and Ryanair.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)