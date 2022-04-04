Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 04/04/2022 - 08:59
Social

Tarom employees protest against understaffing and low wages

04 April 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The members of the trade union of the Romanian flag carrier Tarom are protesting throughout the entire month of April, among other things, against the lack of a transparent income system and against understaffing, Agerpres reported.

The payroll accounts for only 11.8% of the company’s total expenditures, and it was not increased [as previously negotiated] by 35%, the trade union claims.

The company is undergoing a process of financial and operational streamlining. The trade union stresses that 230 employees receive a monthly wage equal to the minimum wage in the economy, namely RON 2,550 (EUR 500, gross terms), and another approximately 600 employees have a gross salary of up to RON 3,500 - resulting in a net salary of under RON 3,000 (EUR 600).

Tarom confirmed in February that it was moving forward with the restructuring, and, since the beginning of this year, more than 200 employees have been laid off. The personnel was counting 1,295 at that time.

However, Tarom plans to hire more people in the next period, primarily through internal procedures, because the new organizational structure provides for a number of 1,316 positions, which should correspond to the estimated volume of activity for the coming years.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/04/2022 - 08:21
04 February 2022
Business
Romanian flag carrier Tarom continues reforms, slashes staff by 200 this year
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 04/04/2022 - 08:59
Social

Tarom employees protest against understaffing and low wages

04 April 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The members of the trade union of the Romanian flag carrier Tarom are protesting throughout the entire month of April, among other things, against the lack of a transparent income system and against understaffing, Agerpres reported.

The payroll accounts for only 11.8% of the company’s total expenditures, and it was not increased [as previously negotiated] by 35%, the trade union claims.

The company is undergoing a process of financial and operational streamlining. The trade union stresses that 230 employees receive a monthly wage equal to the minimum wage in the economy, namely RON 2,550 (EUR 500, gross terms), and another approximately 600 employees have a gross salary of up to RON 3,500 - resulting in a net salary of under RON 3,000 (EUR 600).

Tarom confirmed in February that it was moving forward with the restructuring, and, since the beginning of this year, more than 200 employees have been laid off. The personnel was counting 1,295 at that time.

However, Tarom plans to hire more people in the next period, primarily through internal procedures, because the new organizational structure provides for a number of 1,316 positions, which should correspond to the estimated volume of activity for the coming years.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/04/2022 - 08:21
04 February 2022
Business
Romanian flag carrier Tarom continues reforms, slashes staff by 200 this year
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 April 2022
M&A
Romanian billionaire Ion Tiriac sells Madrid Open for EUR 360 mln
01 April 2022
RI +
Chef and apprentice: How mentorship changed the life of two young men in Romania’s poorest region
31 March 2022
RI +
Expat interview: How Romania became Agnieszka Krawczyk’s new home and inspired her to write a book
29 March 2022
RI +
How many farms are there in Romania?
28 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: NATO battle group in Romania | Financial aid for Romanians hosting Ukrainians | Suceava humanitarian hub receives French aid convoys
17 March 2022
Photo
Romanian photo of the day: “Toys’ bridge” between Romania and Ukraine
14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania