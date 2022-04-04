Tarom employees protest against understaffing and low wages

The members of the trade union of the Romanian flag carrier Tarom are protesting throughout the entire month of April, among other things, against the lack of a transparent income system and against understaffing, Agerpres reported.

The payroll accounts for only 11.8% of the company’s total expenditures, and it was not increased [as previously negotiated] by 35%, the trade union claims.

The company is undergoing a process of financial and operational streamlining. The trade union stresses that 230 employees receive a monthly wage equal to the minimum wage in the economy, namely RON 2,550 (EUR 500, gross terms), and another approximately 600 employees have a gross salary of up to RON 3,500 - resulting in a net salary of under RON 3,000 (EUR 600).

Tarom confirmed in February that it was moving forward with the restructuring, and, since the beginning of this year, more than 200 employees have been laid off. The personnel was counting 1,295 at that time.

However, Tarom plans to hire more people in the next period, primarily through internal procedures, because the new organizational structure provides for a number of 1,316 positions, which should correspond to the estimated volume of activity for the coming years.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

