Romanian flag carrier Tarom continues reforms, slashes staff by 200 this year

04 February 2022
Romanian state-owned airline Tarom said it is moving forward with the restructuring, and, since the beginning of this year, more than 200 employees have been laid off.

The personnel currently counts 1,295, according to company representatives, Ziarul Financiar reported.

However, Tarom plans to hire more people in the next period, primarily through internal procedures, because the new organizational structure provides for a number of 1,316 positions, which should correspond to the estimated volume of activity for the coming years. The new jobs represent positions that were not found in the previous structure of the company.

"In order to fill the new vacancies, as well as to fill the vacancies that appeared for various reasons within the company, internal competitions are held, announced to all those interested, according to the applicable procedures. If the positions are not filled through internal recruitment, or there are no internal candidates who meet the requirements applicable to these positions, external competitions will be organized," the company's representatives stated.

(Photo source: Colicaranica/Dreamstime.com)

