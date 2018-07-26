Romanian state airline Tarom could open new base in Sibiu

Romanian state airline Tarom could open a base in Sibiu and launch new routes from the city, according to the company’s general manager Werner Wolff.

He says that Tarom will increase its presence at regional airports in Romania, such as Sibiu, Timisoara, Cluj-Napoca. The new aircraft that Tarom will acquire will help the company open international routes from these regional cities, he added.

Tarom launched on July 15 the Bucharest – Sibiu – Stuttgart route, aimed at strengthening the Romanian-German industry in the Sibiu region.

“Marquardt, Siemens, Star Transmission, Bosch, Continental are just some examples of German companies that have found success models in Sibiu. We must be aware of Sibiu’s magnetic force for German investors and be part of this success model,” Wolff said, quoted by Agerpres.

Tarom operates three flights a week from Sibiu to Stuttgart and six flights from Sibiu to Munich.

