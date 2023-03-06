PNRR injects EUR 7 mln to Cluj County Hospital for infection prevention efforts

The Ministry of Health approved a EUR 7 million (almost RON 30 million) investment for Cluj County Emergency Hospital through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The investment will go to fund the hospital's effort to prevent and combat nosocomial infections in the hospital.

"Following the projects aimed at managing the COVID-19 health crisis, modernizing, rehabilitating, and expanding the medical gas infrastructure, electricity networks, and fire safety systems within the hospital, which are currently being implemented, the recently approved project gives us the opportunity to increase the reaction capacity of the various medical facilities within the hospital, to prevent and reduce the occurrence of nosocomial infections," says hospital's manager dr. Claudia Gherman as quoted by local publication Cluj24.ro.

"Infections associated with the medical act, as hospital infections are called, and the increase in microbial resistance represent risks that put all health systems to the test", she continues.

The hospital boasts over 30 buildings, 40 clinical and non-clinical wards, 1.500 beds, and 3.000 employees.

After 14 months of the implementation period, the investment will equip the hospital with microbiology laboratories with automatic or semi-automatic analyzers for identifying microorganisms and performing antibiograms.

Also, intensive care units, operating theatres, and other medical facilities will be re-compartmentalized, rearranged, and equipped, so that the evolution of nosocomial infections can be permanently kept under control.

(Photo source: Spitalul Clinic Județean de Urgență Cluj-Napoca/Facebook)