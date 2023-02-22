Austrian tractor maker delays plans for EUR 400 mln investment in Romania

Austrian high-end utility vehicles producer Syn Trac may still begin constructing its factory in Romania at Ghioroc, Arad County, near the border with Hungary, by the end of the year – local authorities in the commune expected to host the EUR 400 mln investment announced.

The Austrian company announced its plans in early 2022 when its representatives said the first truck would be delivered in October 2023.

"We hope that the works will start this year, as the investors promised, because this investment would bring development not only to our commune but also to the county," the mayor of Ghioroc commune, Corneliu Popi-Morodan, told Agerpres on February 21.

The Syn Trac company reportedly set up a subsidiary in Romania and is now working on the documentation needed for the building permit. The Austrian company said last year that the factory in Romania would serve the markets of Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Ghioroc)