Romanian pavement producer Symmetrica expands factory under EUR 7 mln investment

Romanian manufacturer of pavers, curbs and vibrating gutters for pedestrians and roads Symmetrica announced the completion of the EUR 7 mln expansion of its factory located in central Romania at Prejmer, Brasov.

Following the investment, the production capacity will triple, and the top-end products will account for 15% of the total.

Specifically, Symmetrica has invested in a new building, other technical constructions (warehouses, offices), and new state-of-the-art production equipment. The production hub in Prejmer will thus operate two units with a total area of 7,000 sqm, located on a plot of land with a total area of almost 40,000 sqm.

Symmetrica operates eight production units across the country.

(Photo source: the company)