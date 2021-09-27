Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/27/2021 - 08:09
Business

Swiss Clariant to complete EUR 140 mln bioethanol plant in Romania this year

27 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Swiss group Clariant sticks with their plan to start producing bioethanol, a fuel made from straw processing, at its new plant in Romania until the end of 2021, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The construction of the EUR 140 mln factory began four years earlier in Podari, near Craiova.

"Our goal is starting production by the end of this year. There is great interest in cellulosic ethanol both in Romania and in other EU countries. We are finishing this year's harvest campaign with 20 new partners and 80,000 tons of straw collected," said Dragoş Gavriluţă, CEO of Clariant.

The Swiss decided in 2017 to invest EUR 100 mln in a bioethanol plant in Romania, and EUR 40 mln from EU funds were added to the initial investment.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/27/2021 - 08:09
Business

Swiss Clariant to complete EUR 140 mln bioethanol plant in Romania this year

27 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Swiss group Clariant sticks with their plan to start producing bioethanol, a fuel made from straw processing, at its new plant in Romania until the end of 2021, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The construction of the EUR 140 mln factory began four years earlier in Podari, near Craiova.

"Our goal is starting production by the end of this year. There is great interest in cellulosic ethanol both in Romania and in other EU countries. We are finishing this year's harvest campaign with 20 new partners and 80,000 tons of straw collected," said Dragoş Gavriluţă, CEO of Clariant.

The Swiss decided in 2017 to invest EUR 100 mln in a bioethanol plant in Romania, and EUR 40 mln from EU funds were added to the initial investment.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks