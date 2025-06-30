A new CURS poll published on Sunday, June 29, shows that if local elections were held in Bucharest next Sunday, reformist party USR would obtain 27%, followed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) with 22%, and far-right party Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) with 18%. The National Liberal Party (PNL) comes in fourth, with around 16% of votes.

The survey also shows that another far-right party, S.O.S. Romania, led by the pro-Russian far-right member of the European Parliament Diana Iovanovici Șoșoacă, would also enter the Bucharest General Council with a score of 5%. Meanwhile, parties such as Social Liberal Humanist Party, or PUSL, or the centrist REPER party would barely reach the threshold.

After winning the presidential elections, Nicușor Dan resigned from the position of general mayor on May 23. So far, no party has officially announced a candidate to replace him.

The elections for the Bucharest City Hall are most likely to take place this fall. Until then, council members appointed deputy mayor Stelian Bujduveanu (Liberal, PNL) as interim mayor.

According to the same CURS poll, 43% of respondents believe that local elections should be organized next year to save money, while 37% of respondents believe the elections should be organized as soon as possible, even if this requires additional expenses.

The poll was conducted on a sample of 1,225 people in Bucharest, between June 19–27, and has a margin of error of +/-2.8%.

(Photo source: PMB press release)