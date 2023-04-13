Success Stories: Insights from Rotterdam Business School MBA Alumni

News from Companies

Are you feeling stuck in your career and unsure about the next steps to take? You're not alone. Many professionals hit a plateau in their careers and struggle to find a way forward. That's where the Access MBA event comes in - a unique opportunity for individuals seeking to take their career to the next level. And who better to attest to the transformative power of Access MBA than a successful professional who owes his career success to Access MBA?

In this interview, you'll hear from Alexandru – an alumnus of Rotterdam Business School who attended the Access MBA event in Bucharest a few years ago and then signed up an MBA in Rotterdam. Discover how this decision changed his career trajectory and the valuable lessons he learned along the way.

Can you tell us about your background before pursuing an MBA at Rotterdam Business School?

Before that I had several years of experience in the finance industry. However, I realized that in order to progress further in my career and achieve my goals, I needed to enhance my business knowledge and skills. That's when I decided to pursue an MBA.

How you decided to study MBA in Rotterdam Business School?

I remember walking into the Access MBA event in Bucharest feeling a little unsure of what to expect. I knew I wanted to pursue an MBA, but I didn't have a clear idea of which program would be the best fit for me. However, as soon as I started talking to the representatives from Rotterdam Business School, I felt a spark of excitement. The best thing is that you have your own time to shine because the meetings with the schools are one-to-one. They were so knowledgeable and passionate about their program, and I could tell that they truly cared about helping me achieve my career goals. It was a transformative experience to have access to so much expertise in one place, and I left the event feeling energized and inspired. Looking back, I can't imagine how different my life would be if I hadn't attended that Access MBA event and discovered the Rotterdam Business School program.

How has your MBA degree from Rotterdam Business School helped you in your career?

The MBA program at Rotterdam Business School has helped me tremendously in my career. It has equipped me with the knowledge and skills necessary to understand various aspects of business, such as finance, marketing, operations, and strategy. This has enabled me to contribute more effectively to my organization and to take on higher responsibilities. In addition, the MBA program has also helped me develop a strong network of professionals in various industries, which has been invaluable in my career growth.

What advice would you give to someone considering pursuing an MBA?

I would definitely encourage anyone considering pursuing an MBA to go for it! An MBA degree can provide a significant boost to your career, and the skills and knowledge you acquire can be applied to any industry or job function. However, it's important to choose a reputable business school with a strong curriculum and faculty, such as Rotterdam Business School. Additionally, it's important to take advantage of all the networking and professional development opportunities offered by the program, as these can be instrumental in your career growth.

How would you describe the impact of your MBA degree on your life overall?

My MBA degree from Rotterdam Business School has had a significant impact on my life overall. It has opened up new opportunities for career advancement, expanded my professional network, and provided me with a broader perspective on business and the world. Additionally, the skills and knowledge I acquired during my MBA program have been invaluable in my personal life as well, such as in managing my finances and making better decisions. Overall, I would say that pursuing an MBA has been one of the best decisions I've made in my life.

*This is a Press release.