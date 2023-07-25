New study reveals how long Romanians need to work to afford a daily menu

A new study by Bookingham has revealed how long Romanians need to work to afford a daily menu in the city.

The study, which looked at the average monthly salaries for 30 professions and included the average incomes of both special and regular retirees, found that IT specialists are among the Romanians who work the least amount of time to afford the daily menu.

On average, an IT specialist needs to work just over half an hour to earn RON 35 for a lunch meal in the city. This is 6 minutes more than a judge or a town mayor would need to work.

At the other end of the spectrum, waiters need to work twice as much as delivery people to afford a daily menu. On average, a waiter earns RON 2,800 per month, which means they need to work 2 hours to afford a daily menu.

The study also found that special retirees would be at the top of the list, while regular retirees would be at the bottom. According to data provided by the Ministry of Labor, the average net income of a special retiree is RON 14,500. This means that they can afford a daily menu in 24 minutes, even faster than an IT specialist.

On the other hand, regular retirees have an average income of only RON 1,775. They would need to work 8 times more than a special retiree and 5 times more than an IT specialist to afford a daily menu.

The average salary for an educator ranges from RON 1,900 to 4,500, which means that a teacher would need to work almost an hour and a half to afford a daily menu. This is just as much time as a farmer would need to work, and it is significantly more time than other professionals, such as IT specialists, who can afford a daily menu in just over half an hour.

As previously reported, the low salaries of educators have led to protests in the education sector in May and June.

(Photo source: Rawpixelimages/Dreamstime.com)