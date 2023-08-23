Study: Construction waste accounts for 40% of waste generated in Romania each year

Romania produces an average of over 3 million tons of construction waste annually, accounting for approximately 40% of the total waste generated in the country each year, according to an analysis by Masterbuild Property Developer & General Contractor.

According to specialists at Masterbuild, construction waste that could be utilized in infrastructure projects through reuse or recycling often ends up in landfills, wasting a significant potential for cost efficiency.

At present, waste management obligations stipulate a minimum recovery and recycling rate of 70% for construction and demolition waste. In the European Union, more than a third (37.5%) of all generated waste comes from construction, demolition, and infrastructure maintenance.

"The functioning mode and the lack of specific procedures in the local construction industry have significantly slowed down the maturation process of this market, leading to substantial consequences regarding the environmental impact of construction. At a systemic level, informative actions are necessary to encourage the entire chain of construction suppliers and subcontractors to implement social and environmental responsibility standards on Romania's construction sites. Clear rules in work processes, integration of environmentally friendly materials and technologies, as well as treating construction sites as dynamic, developing communities that should not create discomfort for the local communities – all of these are mandatory elements for a country aiming to access EU Recovery and Resilience Facility funds and enter the next phase of development," stated Sorin Gheorghe, project manager at Masterbuild.

Clear demarcation of workspaces, proper storage of materials, and regular checking of equipment are mandatory solutions. According to a study by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), clear demarcation of workspaces and access routes can reduce the risk of accidents and incidents on construction sites by up to 80%. This includes the use of barriers, warning signs, and appropriate safety markings.

Proper organization and storage of construction materials not only facilitate quick access but also reduce the risk of accidents. A study by the Construction Safety Council found that about 40% of construction site accidents are caused by the deterioration or incorrect use of stored materials. Construction materials should be stored in designated areas and adequately labeled.

Improper or faulty use of equipment and machinery is a major contributor to construction site accidents, according to statistical data. Equipment and machinery should be regularly checked and maintained in good working condition. Additionally, all workers should be properly trained in the use and maintenance of equipment.

Moreover, implementing an efficient waste management system is vital to ensure compliance with environmental regulations and standards. Hazardous substances should also be handled and stored correctly in line with environmental regulations and standards.

Masterbuild is a construction and logistic-industrial development company active since 2005 in both industrial construction and commercial and residential projects. As a Romanian entrepreneurial company, Masterbuild operates throughout Romania and international markets, having built over 1 million square meters to date.

(Photo source: Masterbuild)