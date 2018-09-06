Study: 8 in 10 Romanian employees would like to work from home

A total of 86% of the Romanian employees would like to work from home, according to a survey by recruitment platform eJobs.

At present, 35% of the Romanian employees can choose to work from home one day per month, while only 13% work only from home, the survey showed.

Of the respondents in the survey, 60% said they would choose to work from home to better manage their time, while 55% would do so to do away with the time lost in traffic or to increase their personal comfort.

Other reasons for which local employees would chose working from home include a reduction in transport or lunch expenses, an increase in productivity, and a lowering of the stress levels generated by office conflicts. At the same time, 32.4% said that working from home gave them the opportunity to spend more time with their families.

Furthermore, 48% of the respondents in the survey said that their productivity increased since they started working from home.

Still, some employees prefer working from the office. This happens because they end up working more from home, according to 33.2% of respondents, they feel alone and alienated (20%), they do not manage to draw a clear line between the private and professional life (27%), or they have difficulties in communicating and exchanging information with their colleagues or direct manager (15%).

The survey was carried out between July and August of this year, among 1,300 respondents aged 18 to 56. Of these, 56.8% are employees in non-managerial positions.

The new law regulating remote work in Romania was introduced this spring. It allows employees who work on a computer to do so from home.

