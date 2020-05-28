US digital payment platform Stripe enters Romanian market

Digital payment processor Stripe, the most valuable American "unicorn," has officially launched its services in Romania and four other European countries: the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Malta, and Cyprus.

Following this expansion, Stripe is present in 39 markets, 29 of which are in Europe.

According to Stripe representatives, the COVID-19 pandemic has stimulated the company's growth in Europe, as companies are more oriented towards the online environment. Founded in 2010 in San Francisco by two Irish brothers, Stripe provides companies and individual customers with software for accepting and sending payments and managing online businesses.

The company has 14 offices globally and over 2,000 employees. Valued at USD 36 bln, Stripe is the most valuable "unicorn" (a private company valued at at least USD 1 bln) in the US, ahead of SpaceX (valued at USD 33.3 bln) and Airbnb (USD 18 bln).

