Stradale, a Romanian restaurant chain with menus created by Chef Foa, leased an area of 827 square meters in the office project developed by Forte Partners in the Tineretului area of Bucharest.

Forte Partners, a leading Romanian real estate developer, announces that with the lease of the 827 sqm space on the ground floor of the first phase of the U•Center project, where a new Stradale restaurant will be opened, the 25th location within the Flavours group, the retail component of the building reaches an occupancy rate of 100%.

“We are always carefully choosing our partners with whom we enter new projects, and Forte Partners is a partner that we have wanted for a long time, U•Center being only a first project that we will develop together. With the opening of Stradale in U•Center, we are expanding our network in a new area of Bucharest, thus managing to reach as many corporate clients as possible, close to their office or home, this mix being the direction in which we are increasingly focusing our attention,” said Bogdan Tiu, General Director of Flavours Group.

“With this new Stradale location, we are opening not only a restaurant, but an event space, a perfect place for corporate and private parties, and a social hub for the community in the area. The space will also benefit from a Mitzu cafe, and the menus are, as our customers are already used, inspired by cuisines from all over the world and reinterpreted, prepared live on the spot, in front of customers,” added Chef Foa.

“We are glad that Stradale chose U•Center for a new restaurant in its chain, because we are thus able to offer the employees working in the building, as well as the local community, a special culinary experience, signed by Chef Foa,” said Elena Tecuță, Office Leasing Manager of Forte Partners. “This choice is a confirmation of our strategy to offer all the amenities and features of modern and comfortable urban living, in sustainable and energy-efficient buildings, with easy access to public transport, shops and other social amenities.”

Forte Partners recently announced the sale to Pavăl Holding of the first phase of the U•Center office project, leased to companies such as Booking Holdings, Endava, Lensa, Sweat Concept, Up Romania, BT, Neuroaxis, DCS plus. The office building, inaugurated in the third quarter of 2021, obtained the LEED Platinum certifications with a score of 85, one of the highest obtained in Romania in the LEED v4 version and WELL Health&Safety, which attests to the safety of the building from a sanitary point of view. Forte Partners aims to obtain the same certifications for the second phase of the U•Center project, which is currently under construction and will be completed in the third quarter of 2023.

The two phases of U•Center, an office project 100% powered by electricity from renewable sources, including the construction site of the second phase, have a GLA of 66,000 square meters of office space, including a retail component on the ground floors of the buildings. U•Center is located on Calea Șerban Vodă, having easy access to Tineretului and Carol parks, a short distance from Tineretului metro station, a 10-minute walk away from the Timpuri Noi metro station, and having easy access to surface public transport (tram, bus).

About Flavours Group

Flavours was born in 2002, as a catering company that delivered food like no other in Romania, under the signature of Chef Foa. And, because each delivery was an event and no menu was like another, the tailor-made events division also developed naturally. Thus, Flavorus began to deliver a 360-degrees experience for all the senses. Flavours has divisions in Bucharest and Cluj, and deliveries can be made throughout the country. In 2015, Stradale appeared and, for the first time, lunch in office buildings, schools or public institutions came with a complete experience – superior quality of ingredients, memorable taste, the design of an evening restaurant and the atmosphere of a food festival. From a beloved dessert in Bucharest, Mitzu has naturally developed into a cafe where you can enjoy a specialty coffee, sweets, and home-made sandwiches. Stradale and Mitzu are present in class A office buildings in Bucharest, Cluj and Timișoara, in private schools, but also in institutions, such as the US Embassy or the Romanian Senate.

Bruto is the group’s newest brand and the first à la carte concept. Created in a more than 200-year-old building that once housed the former imperial stables, the restaurant spans two floors and has kept details of the venue's architecture and design but added pop art elements that add freshness, being developed around the Flavours from around the world concept.

In more than 20 years of activity, Flavours Group has reached more than 6 million customers through the services offered by each individual brand.

About Forte Partners

Forte Partners, founded in 2014 and owned by Johny Jabra, Jihad Jabra and Geo Mărgescu, is one of the most important real estate developers in Romania. The company has so far developed a portfolio of projects worth over EUR 450 million, both on the office and residential segments.

In the past, Forte Partners developed the Ștefan cel Mare Building, The Bridge office project, the Londra 27 residential project and finalized the Aviației Park residential project. Forte Partners had developed the Sector 0 Initiative – Millo Offices and Tandem, premium office projects for the creatives downtown Bucharest – and U•Center Phase 1, the second phase being currently under development. Forte Partners’ projects have received national and international recognition for the quality of architecture. In October 2021, ADNBA received the highest award at the 2021 National Biennale of Architecture for the design of Millo Offices, an office building developed by Forte Partners. For more information about Forte Partners, visit the company's website.

