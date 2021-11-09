Sting to perform in Cluj Napoca next year as part of My Songs tour

Sting will perform in Cluj Napoca in 2022 as part of the European My Songs tour. The concert is scheduled to take place on March 15, at BT Arena.

The concert covers hits such as Fields of Gold, Shape of my Heart, Roxanne, Demolition Man, Englishman in New York, Every Breath You Take, Roxanne, Message In A Bottle, and more.

In the tour, Sting is accompanied by an ensemble made up of Dominic Miller (guitar), Josh Freese (drums), Rufus Miller (guitar), Kevon Webster (keyboard), Shane Sager (harmonica), and Melissa Musique and Gene Noble (backing vocals). Joe Sumner features as special guest.

Sting’s latest studio album, The Bridge, is released on November 19. Written and recorded during the pandemic, it “finds Sting ruminating on personal loss, separation, disruption, lockdown, and extraordinary social and political turmoil.” It features two singles – the upbeat If It’s Love, and the album’s rocking opener Rushing Water.

More details about the concert here and here.

(Photo: Fabio Diena | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com