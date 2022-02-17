Sting’s Cluj-Napoca concert rescheduled to fall

The concert that Sting was due to deliver in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania, in March has been pushed to September because of current pandemic-related restrictions, the organizers announced.

The new date for the Cluj-Napoca concert is September 30.

All of the artist’s concerts scheduled between March 5 and March 21 have been rescheduled for fall due to ongoing health restrictions.

The tickets purchased for the March concert are valid for the new date. Refunds can be requested by March 17. More details here.

Sting is to perform in Cluj as part of the European My Songs tour.

In the tour, Sting is accompanied by an ensemble made up of Dominic Miller (guitar), Josh Freese (drums), Rufus Miller (guitar), Kevon Webster (keyboard), Shane Sager (harmonica), and Melissa Musique and Gene Noble (backing vocals). Joe Sumner, his son, features as a special guest, the organizers had announced.

The concert covers hits such as Fields of Gold, Shape of my Heart, Roxanne, Demolition Man, Englishman in New York, Every Breath You Take, Roxanne, Message In a Bottle, and more.

(Photo: Fabio Diena | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com