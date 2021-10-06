Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 11:28
Social

Covid-19: RO Govt. extends state of alert

10 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The state of alert has been extended by another 30 days starting June 12, prime minister Florin Cîţu announced.

At the same time, several additional measures were announced. 

The number of people allowed to attend events such as weddings and baptisms indoors increased to 200 if all the participants were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 at least ten days before the event, tested negative or recovered from the illness, and a minimum of two sqm are available for each person. 

On June 28, the public will be allowed to attend the event organized as part of the UEFA EURO 2020 football championship at up to 50% of the venue’s capacity.

The PM also announced that the border crossing point to Molodova at Rădăuţi-Prut, in Botoşani county, would reopen. 

The Government decision extending the state of alert is available here.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

simona@romania-insider.com
 

Tags
COVID
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 06/10/2021 - 11:28
Social

Covid-19: RO Govt. extends state of alert

10 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The state of alert has been extended by another 30 days starting June 12, prime minister Florin Cîţu announced.

At the same time, several additional measures were announced. 

The number of people allowed to attend events such as weddings and baptisms indoors increased to 200 if all the participants were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 at least ten days before the event, tested negative or recovered from the illness, and a minimum of two sqm are available for each person. 

On June 28, the public will be allowed to attend the event organized as part of the UEFA EURO 2020 football championship at up to 50% of the venue’s capacity.

The PM also announced that the border crossing point to Molodova at Rădăuţi-Prut, in Botoşani county, would reopen. 

The Government decision extending the state of alert is available here.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

simona@romania-insider.com
 

Tags
COVID
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars