Romanian startups to get EUR 400 mln grants from European funds this year

Romanian entrepreneurs will have the chance to get grants through a new Startup Nation 2024 scheme, with a budget of EUR 400 million from the European Union’s funds, approved by the European Commission, the minister of European investments and projects, Adrian Câciu, announced quoted by Startupcafe.ro.

The fourth edition of Startup Nation will thus be opened in the second quarter of 2024, by the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MEAT), as grant administrator, while the Ministry of European Investments and Projects (MIPE) will bring funding from the European Union.

In the three previous editions of the Startup Nation scheme, eligible micro-enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) were given the opportunity to get RON 200,000 (EUR 40,000) in individual grants for investments.

The second edition of the scheme was also carried out with European funds through the Human Capital Operational Program (POCU) 2014-2020.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)