Business

RO booking platform for beauty salons raises EUR 1 million bridge investment

15 March 2022
Romanian startup Stailer, which developed an online booking platform for beauty salons, has raised a fourth investment, worth EUR 1 million, from a group of angel investors.

The recently-announced bridge investment raises the value of the financing raised by Stailer to EUR 2 million.

The funding will be used to strengthen performance metrics (KPIs) and prepare the company for the upcoming seed round where participation of VCs is expected, the startup said.

The EUR 1 million financing is led by Cosmin Țîrvuloiu, an entrepreneur and investor in tech projects. The entrepreneurs Bogdan Herea (CEO of Pitech Plus), Lorand Soares Szasz (founder of Uprizers), Radu Axinte (entrepreneur and business growth specialist), Eugen Șotropa (founder of e-advertising), and Cătălin Briciu (co-founder of Linnify Ventures), as well as other foreign investors, took part in previous rounds of investments. 

As part of its development strategy, Stailer will consolidate its position in the local market and, by the end of 2022, will expand its network in all cities in Romania.

Stailer has started registering beauty salons in Budapest in January 2022, and the consumer app will be launched in Hungary in the second quarter of 2022.

"A complete easing of the restrictions and the prospect that the pandemic has passed creates high demand on the market. In this context, digitization will help consumers easily identify beauty service providers, check availability and pricing, and book online," Andrei Ursachi, CEO and co-founder of Stailer, said. "We have chosen a bridge round to ensure an excellent position in the negotiations with the VCs in the upcoming seed round."

