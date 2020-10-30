Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 11:59
Eco
Video

Watch: Two stags fight for dominance in central Romania forest

30 October 2020
Two stags’ fight for dominance was caught on camera in the forests of Brasov county, in central Romania. Regia Padurilor Kronstadt (the Kronstadt Local Forest Directorate) shared the video on Facebook.

“The forests of Brasov are full of life, and in October, the stags are kings. This is their month: they are “courting” the females, they are displaying their elegance but also their strength. In October, the stags remember that love is like war, and they take it “literally.” They duel for the grand prize: the right to mate,” Regia Padurilor Kronstadt said in the message accompanying the video.

About 90 stags are living in the hunting fund managed by the Kronstadt Local Forest Directorate, according to the same Facebook post. The mating season starts in September and ends after mid-October. In this period, the stags fight for dominance. The female red deer usually give birth to one or two fawns around early summer.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Adobe Stock)

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 11:48
27 October 2020
Eco
