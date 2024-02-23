News from Companies

Sphera Franchise Group consolidates its position as a leader in the food service industry in Romania by opening the fourth KFC unit in Sibiu, which is also the second Drive-Thru in this city. The first investment of 2024 of the KFC restaurant chain is approximately EUR 1 million.

“We begin the year with the inauguration of a new KFC Drive Thru unit in a city important to our national coverage strategy. It is a significant moment in our evolution and the history of the city, considering that the first KFC Drive Thru restaurant in Romania was opened right in Sibiu, in 2009. Since then, we have reached 29 units of this type, in cities around the country”, said Marian Gogu, General Manager, of KFC Romania.

KFC DT Prima Shopping is located at 39 Calea Surii Mari and has 350 sqm, which results in a capacity of 64 seats inside and 32 seats on the terrace. The restaurant is open 24/7.

The design and infrastructure of the new restaurant reflect the latest trends in the QSR sector with technological features such as digital menus and kiosks that optimize the ordering process. Also, a special system in the counter area provides visibility over the preparation of orders and facilitates the efficient separation of the placing and picking areas.

In addition, customers benefit from the free refill system for the soft drinks and the specific advantages of multi-channel units: the possibility to serve the products in the restaurant premises, through the take-away option or the Drive Thru line, placing the order directly from the car.

With the opening of the new KFC restaurant, the local community has 50 new jobs in a dynamic environment that encourages evolution and performance. Employees benefit from a net salary of 3,100 lei starting from the third month of collaboration, which includes both the basic salary and meal vouchers and various bonuses and premiums according to KFC remuneration policy. Also, to support the personal and professional development of employees, they receive free access to an online platform with multiple training courses, covering a wide range of skills and interests.

