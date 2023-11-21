Speedwell, a major real estate developer in Romania, recently announced that it would launch sales for Glenwood Estate, a new premium villa complex in Corbeanca, near Bucharest. The project will break ground in 2024 and the first units are set to be delivered in early 2025.

The estate will offer a total of 209 villas, 50 of them to be built in Phase One. The initial stage of the project will require a EUR 21 million investment, while the total value is estimated at EUR 94 million.

Located in Corbeanca, an area surrounded by greenery, the ensemble will be developed on a 14-hectare land plot that has direct access and visibility to Ostratu Lake, just a few kilometers away from the capital.

The Glenwood concept includes a mix of premium standalone villas, with low-height regimes that include wide gardens and are surrounded by greenery. Thanks to its proximity to the community formed here, the estate residents will have access to existing facilities, such as kindergartens, convenience stores, public parks, pharmacies, restaurants, and other services, part of the Corbeanca commune.

The Glenwood Estate villas will be built on plots of 322 to 557 sqm, with net surfaces ranging from 141 to 220 sqm, with 4 to 5 rooms.

The villa plots come with dedicated parking spaces for residents, along with additional parking available for visitors. More supporting facilities, such as a sports area, restaurant, and kindergarten will be integrated later.

The estate will also feature an efficient system for utility costs, the developer said. This will be achieved by installing photovoltaic panels, heat pumps, re-use of rainwater, and other features.

Speedwell completed and has in different stages of development more than 10 large projects at the national level, such as Record Park in Cluj-Napoca, Paltim in Timisoara, MIRO, THE IVY, TRIAMA, and SPACEPLUS in Bucharest. The company has also started the sales for another premium development situated in the heart of Bucharest, THE MEADOWS.

