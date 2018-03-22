Who runs Romania’s special committee for joining the euro?

The special committee that has to come up with a plan for Romania to join the Eurozone in 2024 will be led by two presidents, namely prime minister Viorica Dancila and the president of the Romanian Academy.

The committee will also have two vice presidents, namely Romania’s National Bank governor Mugur Isarescu and the deputy prime minister for economic issues, Viorel Stefan.

Prime minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday, March 21, that joining the Eurozone will be Romania’s biggest project since joining the European Union in 2007. The special committee needs to come up with a timetable for joining the euro and to establish the necessary actions for the economic and social preparation of this step.

Romania’s new target to join the euro in 2024 was first announced by PSD leader Liviu Dragnea at the party’s congress earlier this month.

