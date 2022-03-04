Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica

 

Business

Spark adds 100 Dacia Spring to its car-sharing fleet in Romania

04 March 2022
Car-sharing company Spark announced on Friday, March 4, that it would add 100 new fully electric Dacia Spring to its fleet, following a partnership with the car manufacturer.

With this expansion, Spark's total fleet in Romania exceeds 500 electric vehicles from 6 different models. The cars are already available for clients in Bucharest.

Dacia Spring is an electric car suitable for urban mobility. It uses a 27 kWh battery and has a range of up to 230 km (WLTP).

Spark said that Romania is the only market where it uses the Spring electric model. The car will be part of the service's low price segment.

"We are very happy with the pace of our development in Romania," said Dimitar Stoyanov, Country manager of Spark Romania.

"In only two years, we managed to expand our auto fleet 10 times and become the largest car-sharing operator in Romania. We have more than 80,000 users and 6 different fully electric models," he added.

Spark is an electric car-sharing brand providing more than 1,500 fully electric cars in major European cities. The Spark mobile application can be used in Bucharest, Sofia, Plovdiv, and Vilnius.

Spark is a privately owned company incorporated in Lithuania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Spark)

