Defense

Spain to deploy more troops in Slovakia, Romania to strenghten NATO eastern flank

12 July 2023

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez recently announced that Spain will deploy military forces in Slovakia and increase those in Romania to strengthen NATO's eastern flank.

Sanchez spoke about these deployments in statements to journalists upon arrival at the Vilnius summit, where he was set to officially communicate this new Spanish contribution to other NATO leaders, according to Agerpres cited by Digi24.

The conflict in Ukraine is at the center of the summit, and the Spanish prime minister will reiterate Spain's full support for Ukraine. It will be the first time Spain sends troops to Slovakia, while the number of troops in Romania will be increased, although the exact figure has not been specified.

Additionally, the Spanish prime minister will take advantage of the Vilnius summit to insist that NATO pay more attention to the southern flank of the Alliance.

Spain has deployed a radar of the Mobile Air Control Group (GRUMOCA) in Romania, with about 40 soldiers responsible for operating this equipment.

(Photo source: Pedro Sanchez on Facebook)

