NATO countries to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets in Romania

12 July 2023

A coalition of 11 nations decided during the recent NATO summit in Lithuania to start training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets in August in Denmark. A training center will also be set up in Romania for the same purpose.

NATO members Denmark and the Netherlands have been leading international efforts to train pilots as well as support staff, maintain aircraft and ultimately enable the supply of F-16s to Ukraine in its war with Russia, according to Reuters.

So far, no countries have committed to sending F-16s to Ukraine, though Poland and Slovakia have supplied 27 MiG-29s to supplement Ukraine's fleet of combat aircraft.

Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly called for Western countries to supply planes and training for its pilots if it is to succeed in its offensive against Russia.

"We have to defend our civilian population, our infrastructure, critical objects, our schools, our universities. That's why for us it is very important that this fighter jet coalition starts up," Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov told reporters. "I hope - I am an optimist - that after six months we will see results," he added.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mapn.ro)

