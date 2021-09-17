Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
COVID-19: Romania moves Spain and Denmark to green travel list, France joins yellow list

17 September 2021
The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on September 16 the list of countries with epidemiological risk. The countries/areas are rated as green, yellow or red, according to their COVID-19 incidence rate.

Thus, according to the CNSU decision, countries like Spain, Denmark, Luxembourg, Mexico, Argentina, or Morocco are now on the green list.

Meanwhile, states/territories such as Bulgaria, France, Thailand, or Puerto Rico were moved from the red to the yellow list following a decrease in the COVID-19 incidence rate, according to Biziday.ro.

At the same time, the Republic of Moldova and Honduras are among the countries that also joined the yellow list but due to an increase in infection cases. They were previously rated as green countries.

Grenada, Bahamas, Barbados, Guyana, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, and Liechtenstein were moved to the red travel list.

The updated lists are valid starting September 19, at 00:00. They are available here.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

