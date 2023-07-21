Romania's Softronic to produce 11 locomotives this year

Craiova-based Softronic, the only electric multiple unit and locomotive factory in Eastern Europe, controlled by four Romanian entrepreneurs, will produce 11 locomotives this year for export and local private operators, compared to ten locomotives last year. In 2022, its turnover surged by 75% y/y to RON 231 mln (EUR 46 mln).

"Every year, we try to increase production with a locomotive," Radu Zlatian, the company's development director, told Ziarul Financiar.

Orders for this year came from Hungary, Sweden, Bulgaria and private rail carriers on the local market. Romanian state-owned companies do not bid for new locomotives, only seek to upgrade some existing ones, the company explained.

Softronic is a Romanian business in which the largest shareholder is Ionel Ghita, with a 30% share of the capital.

Softronic also produced in Craiova, besides locomotives, three Hyperion high-speed trains, which can reach a speed of 160 kilometres per hour and operate routes such as Craiova-Bucharest-Constanta and Craiova-Bucharest-Brasov.

(Photo source: Facebook/Softronic)