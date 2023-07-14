Transport

Romanian rolling stock producer Softronic delivers first ETCS-enabled locomotive

14 July 2023

LTE Logistics & Transport Austria put into service the first interoperable Softronic TransMontana v3.2 locomotive.

The LEMA 071 locomotive is part of a framework agreement for five locomotives, signed in the summer of 2022.

The locomotives in the new LTE version 3.2 are equipped with the ETCS system provided by Thales Group, Economica.net reported. They are TSI (Technical Specifications for Interoperability) authorized at the European level for towing freight trains with a maximum speed of 120 km/h on conventional railways, announces the manufacturer Softronic Craiova.

LTE Logistics & Transport Austria will own at the beginning of 2025 a fleet of 10 locomotives manufactured by Softronic Craiova between 2017 and 2024, versions 1.0, 2.0 and 3.2, the representatives of the Romanian rolling stock manufacturer anticipate.

ETCS (European Train Control System) allows speed information to be transmitted to the conductor but also monitors compliance with instructions.

The ETCS system offers several important advantages, such as interoperability, increased safety, optimized braking, reduced specific traction power consumption and reduced brake wear.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Softronic.ro)

1

