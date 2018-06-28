Sodexo takes full control of Romanian firm Benefit Seven

Meal tickets issuer Sodexo will take full control over local firm Benefit Seven (7card), after becoming its majority shareholder last year. The parties have not revealed the deal’s value.

Benefit Seven provides subscription services to Romanian employees for leisure, sport and wellness activities in about 700 centers. It was set up by three Romanian entrepreneurs, who sold 60% of their shares to Sodexo in 2017.

Benefit Seven reached sales of RON 20.6 mln (EUR 4.4 mln) last year, up from RON 11.8 mln in 2016. Sodexo Pass Romania increased its sales by 20% to RON 104 mln (EUR 22 mln) in 2017 and its profit by 25% to RON 34 mln (EUR 7.3 million).

Sodexo Pass has 174 own employees and provides meal tickets for about 1.5 mln employees in Romania.

Sodexo also aims to invest EUR 300,000 in Stop Hunger, a global network of NGOs that fights for hunger eradication and is also present in Romania.

[email protected]