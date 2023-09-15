Constanţa port operator Socep buys EUR 10.4 mln equipment to boost transshipping capacity

Port operator Socep (BVB: SOCP) has concluded a contract with Buhler GmbH regarding the supply by the Swiss-headquartered company of equipment for Phase Two of the grain terminal with silo and ship loader in Constanţa Port, according to a company report.

The value of the contract is almost EUR 10.4 million. The investment will be financed by an ongoing capital increase.

Buhler GmbH is an internationally active Swiss technology group specializing in technologies and processes for the processing of grains, animal feed and other food products.

In the first six months of the year, the port operator from Constanţa had a turnover of RON 87.4 million (EUR 18 million), 42% more than in the January-June 2022 period, while the operating profit amounted to RON 34.2 million (EUR 7 million), almost double the net result in the first half of last year.

Recently, the price of Socep shares had a strong increase in the context in which the agreement on the free passage of grain exports from Ukraine through the Black Sea ports was abandoned by Russia.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Prasit Rodphan/Dreamstime.com)