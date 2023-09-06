Romania’s Govt. to invest EUR 290 mln EU funds to increase capacity of Constanta port

The Romanian Government has prepared the documents to invest over RON 1.44 billion (EUR 290 million), mostly from the EU budget, for the modernization and development of the Port of Constanta, namely the road infrastructure, water and sewerage and electricity distribution, in an attempt to cope with increasing traffic demands, in the context of the war from Ukraine.

The first investment objective (RON 721 million invested over 36 months) is part of the road and access infrastructure master plan of the Port of Constanta and aims to expand, modernize and rehabilitate the roads and passages in the port, Profit.ro reported.

Another RON 558 million will be invested to develop the electricity distribution network over 36 months.

All investments are financed from non-refundable external funds through the Transport Program (PT) and from the state budget through the Ministry of Transport.

The development projects promised by the Romanian authorities last year for Constanta Port amounted to more than EUR 500 million and involved the modernization and expansion of the existing infrastructure, as well as the phased development of the project of an artificial island.

(Photo source: Sebastiangh/Dreamstime.com)